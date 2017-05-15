Win a weekend getaway in Mont-Tremblant, Quebec

Mont-Tremblant, Quebec Sweepstakes

Official Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED AND OUTSIDE SWEEPSTAKES AREA SET FORTH BELOW. Sweepstakes begins on May 15, 2017 at 4:00 AM ET and ends on June 11, 2017 at 11:00 PM ET (the “Sweepstakes Period”).

ELIGIBILITY:Entrants must be 18 years of age or older and a legal resident NY, NJ or CT and live within the WPIX broadcast viewing area at the time of entry. Employees (and their immediate family members (defined as spouse, parents, siblings or children) or household members (whether or not related)) of Sponsor, Tourisme Mont-Tremblant, and of their advertising companies, parent companies, affiliates, subsidiaries, promotion contractors and/or public relations companies, and any other entity that participated in the creation, operation or fulfillment of this Sweepstakes, are not eligible to participate. Entrants who have won any prize from WPIX within the 30 days immediately preceding May 15, 2017 are not eligible to win and will be disqualified. TO ENTER:Log onto pix11.com/getaway during the Sweepstakes Period and follow the Mont-Tremblant Sweepstakes link(s) until reaching the entry page. Accurately complete and submit the official entry form. Incomplete entries will be disqualified. Entries generated by a script, macro or other automated means and mechanically reproduced entries shall be disqualified. Entries must be received by the close of the Sweepstakes Period.Limit one entry per person and per email address. Entrants must use their own name and must have a valid email account at the time of entry. In case of dispute, entries will be declared made by the authorized account holder of the email address submitted at the time of entry. “Authorized account holder” is defined as the natural person who is assigned to an email address by an Internet Access Provider, on-line service provider, or other organization responsible for assigning email addresses for the domain associated with the submitted email address. Sponsor is not responsible for lost, incomplete, damaged, illegible, late, or misdirected entries, or for errors in mechanical transmission, or any other technical malfunctions or inability to transmit messages or entries. Sponsor will not verify receipt of entries. All received entries become the property of Sponsor and will not be returned. SELECTION OF WINNER:On or about June 12, 2017 one winner will be selected at random from among all eligible entries received, subject to verification and compliance with these rules. Sponsor will attempt to notify winner by email provided in the corresponding entry form. Winner must provide proof of legal name, address, zip code, telephone number and social security number to receive prize (for example, in the form of a valid government-issued driver’s license or identification card) in order to claim prize. If a selected winner is not eligible, declines the prize, fails to provide proof of identity, or fails to respond within 24-hours of Sponsor’s first notification attempt, such entrant may be disqualified, in which case, Sponsor may select an alternate winner at random from remaining eligible entries (at Sponsor’s sole discretion). Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries. PRIZE:One Grand Prize winner will receive a four-night stay for two in the Fairmont Tremblant at Mont-Tremblant, Quebec. Prize also consists of massage-bath package at Scandinave Spa Mont-Tremblant, dinner and slot machine tokens at Casino de Mont-Tremblant, dinner at Patrick Bermand, Chez Borivage and Quintessence Restaurant, lunch at Crêperie Catherine and Resto-Pub Au Coin, panoramic gondola ride at Tremblant Resort, winding Diable River boat ride in Parc National du Mont-Tremblant and Ziptrek Ecotours experience. Approximate retail value: $2,500 US ($3430 CAD). Valid until October 9,2017. Additional restrictions and blackout dates may apply. Transportation is not included. CONDITIONS ON TRAVEL ELEMENTS:Winner and his/her guest must be eighteen years of age at the time of travel, must travel on the same itinerary, and must possess all required travel documents. Travel may be redeemed only on the dates and at times determined by Sponsor. Winner and his/her guest will be responsible for all meals, incidentals, telephone charges, ground transportation, and any other fees and expenses incurred in connection with the Grand Prize other than those specifically identified as part of the prize (above). Hotel accommodations are subject to availability. Winner may be required to present at least one valid major credit card in order to check into accommodations Sponsor shall not be responsible for any cancellations, delays, diversions or substitution or any act or omissions whatsoever by resort or any other persons or entities providing any of the prize elements or services. Resort stay must be completed by no later than September 30, 2017. ADDITIONAL PRIZE CONDITIONS:Prize is non-transferable, non-negotiable, and not redeemable for cash. No prize substitutions will be made except at the sole discretion of the Sponsor, which may substitute a prize of greater or comparable value. If any prize becomes unavailable for any reason, Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize of comparable value. If the winner is not able to attend, or otherwise fails to use or redeem any element of the prize, winner shall forfeit the prize (or such prize element) and no additional or substitute prize or compensation will be provided. If winner elects to travel without a guest, no additional compensation will be awarded. Properly claimed prize will be awarded, but in no event will Sponsor award more prizes than are provided for in these Official Rules.

Prize is awarded as-is, with no express or implied warranties or guarantees by Sponsor. Winner assumes all applicable tax liability for the prize and may be required to fill out and submit a completed W9 form (available at http://www.irs.gov/pub/irs-pdf/fw9.pdf) prior to receiving a prize. Winner receiving prize valued at $600 or more will receive a 1099 tax form reflecting the value of such prize.