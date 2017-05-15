Video shows man punch, throw victim against wall of Brooklyn building

BOROUGH PARK, Brooklyn — Surveillance video released Monday by police shows a man punch a 78-year-old man repeatedly in the face before throwing him into a wall.

The video shows an incident from around 5 a.m. on April 30, police said. The culprit attacked the victim inside an apartment building near 50th Street and Eighth Avenue in Brooklyn.

The victim was treated at Maimonides Medical Center for lacerations to his face and head, officials said.

After the attack, the culprit fled the scene. Police have asked for help identifying him. He is described as being between 20 and 25 years old. The attacked is about 5 feet 7 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a black and white shirt with black pants.

