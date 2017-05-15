https://tribwpix.wordpress.com/wp-admin/media-upload.php?post_id=430020&type=image&TB_iframe=1
Truck, minivan crash in New Jersey, blocking I-78 express lanes

Posted 6:32 AM, May 15, 2017, by , Updated at 06:35AM, May 15, 2017

UNION, N.J. — A crash involving a minivan and truck is blocking all westbound express lanes on I-78 in New Jersey, AIR11 video of the scene shows.

A crash on I-78 in the Union area of New Jersey is seen on May 15, 2017. (AIR11)

The right lane was initially blocked, as of 5:30 a.m., but all express lanes were eventually closed, chopper footage of the scene showed. The crash occurred near exit 49, westbound as driver approach Route 124, bordering Union and Springfield Township.

A minivan and truck appear to have collided, causing the van’s front windshield to be badly shattered.

The driver-side of the van is jammed against the truck, and a white sheet is blocking the passenger side, images of the scene showed as of 6:20 a.m.

PIX11 has reached out to police for comment. There is no immediate information on possible fatalities or injuries.