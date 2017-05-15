Teenage boy hit by minivan in Queens; driver in custody

MIDDLE VILLAGE, Queens — A teenage boy was hit by a minivan just blocks from Christ the King Regional High School in Queens Monday afternoon, police said.

The 14-year-old boy was rushed to Elmhurst Hospital in critical, but stable condition after the 4:30 p.m. crash, an NYPD spokesperson said.

Police say the driver of the minivan stayed at the scene of the collision near the intersection of Metropolitan Avenue and 69th Street after the incident. He was taken into custody.

Charges against the driver are pending, police said.

Identifying information has not yet been released for the teenage victim or for the driver. It was not immediately clear what caused the collision.

The extent of the victim’s injuries were not immediately clear. It is not yet known if the teenager is a student at Christ the King Regional High School.