Paralyzed man lives in fourth-floor Bronx apartment, but needs an accessible home

BRONX, N.Y. — Tyrone Wilson says everyday for six months, he's struggled up and down four flights of stairs.

Wilson has been paralyzed since 1996. He said what's happening to him now is just adding to his tragic story.

"I struggle everyday. I can't complain. No one is listening," Wilson said.

He said on most days he feels stuck in his East Tremont Avenue apartment. Wilson said he keeps his wheelchair upstairs, and slowly uses his crutches up and down the stairs.

"All I do is pray pray to god and he handles everything. I pray I do not fall," Wilson said.

PIX11 News reached out to the Human Resource Administration, the city agency that can make it happen.

An HRA spokesperson said "there has been a shortage of affordable housing and a severe shortage of affordable apartments accessible to those with disabilities.

"DSS and our non profit providers work hard every day to find housing our clients desperately need. We need more landlords to come forward to help," the spokesperson said.

To contact the HRA, click here. Or if you know of an apartment that may be available, email monica@pix11.com.