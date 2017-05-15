Officers driving to emergency call hit bicyclist in Brooklyn: police

EAST WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn — Officers responding to an emergency call struck a bicyclist with a patrol vehicle early Monday morning, according to police.

Police were driving southbound on Morgan Street near Stagg Street, in East Williamsburg, overnight when the cyclist was hit, police said.

The injured cyclist was hospitalized and is expected to survive, according to police. Additional details on his condition were not provided.

Officers were responding to reports of an assault, but upon arrival instead found an emotionally disturbed person who was then also hospitalized, police said.