MTA announces 6-point plan for chronic delays

NEW YORK — Following a week packed with service delays, the MTA announced a six-point plan to address chronic service delay issues on Monday.

The transit service specifically designed the plan of action because long-term, scheduled improvements have not been enough to help a system riddled with reliability issues.

“Increasing delays are simply unacceptable which is why we have to commit to addressing the immediate problems with all the tools at our disposal,” said MTA Interim Executive Director Ronnie Hakim. “We know riders are frustrated – we are too – which is why we are embracing this new plan.”

The MTA’s new plan includes:

Plans to speed up the timetable for putting new cars in the system and revamp maintenance procedures Strategy tests to streamline boarding and exiting of train cars Hire and train new EMTS to speed up response times and reduce delays for sick passengers Double ultrasonic testing from once a month to twice monthly to better detect track defects Figure out how to end bottlenecks at track merge and diverge points Reorganize MTA leadership structure