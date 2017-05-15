Couple beaten, bound in violent N.J. home invasion

HOLMDEL, N.J. — A couple returning home were met with a pair of violent robbers who attacked them with a baseball bat and punched them, tied them up and stole cash and jewelry from their New Jersey home, police said Monday.

The home invasion robbery happened shortly before 11 p.m. on May 13 at a townhouse on Banyan Boulevard in Holmdel.

A man, 37, and a woman, 46, were entering their home when two individuals in masks rushed towards them, according to the Holmdel Township Police Department.

One of the attackers struck the man several times with a baseball bat, while the other attacker repeatedly punched the woman, police said.

The couple was bound together then the culprits stole property from their home, including cash and jewelry, police said. The robbers ran away with the victims’ belongings and left them in the home tied together.

After the victims freed themselves, the man called police.

Police in Holmdel and the Monmouth County prosecutor’s office are both investigating the incident.

Both of the assailants had their faces covered during the ordeal, so the victims were unable to describe their attackers in detail, police said.

The man and woman both suffered significant facial injuries, and the man had a broken nose. Both victims have been released from the hospital.

If anyone has any information about this incident, they can contact Det. Eric Hernando of the Holmdel Township Police Department at 732-946-2820 or Det. Wayne Raynor of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office at 800-533-7443.