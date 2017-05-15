3 shot in the Bronx; 1 victim in serious condition

MT HOPE, Bronx — Three people were shot in the Bronx Monday night, police said.

Their conditions were not immediately clear, but an NYPD spokesman said none of the victims were likely to die.

At least one of the victims was rushed to St. Barnabus Hospital in serious condition after the 8:15 p.m. shooting.

No identifying information is available for the victims of the shooting. Police have not yet made any arrests.

This is a developing story; check back for updates and get the PIX11 News app to stay informed all day.