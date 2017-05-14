Yankees retire Derek Jeter’s jersey number

NEW YORK — Derek Jeter’s No. 2 – the last of the New York Yankees’ single digits – is being retired Sunday.

His number will be retired before a Mother’s Day game against Houston, the team said. A plaque in his honor will be unveiled in Monument Park during the ceremony.

Jeter won five World Series titles. He was a 14-time All-Star during a 20-season career that ended with his retirement in 2014.

Now his number from his time as the Yankees’ shortstop is being retired. It’s the 21st number retired by the team.

The Yankees will also play the Astros Sunday. Their scheduled Saturday game against the team was postponed because of heavy rain.

Planned Schedule of events:

6:15 p.m. Fans will be asked to be seated

6:40-7:10 p.m. Ceremonies honoring Derek Jeter

7:36 p.m. Yankees take the field; Jeter throws first pitch

7:38 p.m. Astros-Yankees game begins