Two pedestrians hit by car in Suffolk County, 1 dies from injuries

LINDENHURST, NY — Two pedestrians were struck by a car in Lindenhurst on Sunday morning, Nassau County Police said.
They were hit on South Wellwood Avenue around 9:10 a.m., police said. One of the pedestrians did not survive her injuries.
The car slammed into a building after hitting the pedestrians, police said.
The driver of the car suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
40.678303 -73.364350