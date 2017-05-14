BASEBALL’S BACK ON PIX11: CHECK OUT THE FULL LINEUP FOR THE METS AND YANKEES

Two pedestrians hit by car in Suffolk County, 1 dies from injuries

Posted 11:10 AM, May 14, 2017, by

LINDENHURST, NY — Two pedestrians were struck by a car in Lindenhurst on Sunday morning, Nassau County Police said.

They were hit on South Wellwood Avenue around 9:10 a.m., police said. One of the pedestrians did not survive her injuries.

The car slammed into a building after hitting the pedestrians, police said.

The driver of the car suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

