Two pedestrians hit by car in Suffolk County, 1 dies from injuries

LINDENHURST, NY — Two pedestrians were struck by a car in Lindenhurst on Sunday morning, Nassau County Police said.

They were hit on South Wellwood Avenue around 9:10 a.m., police said. One of the pedestrians did not survive her injuries.

The car slammed into a building after hitting the pedestrians, police said.

The driver of the car suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

