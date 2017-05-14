Two men rob Queens auto shop at gunpoint, flee with $2,800

OZONE PARK, Queens —Two men robbed the owner and employees of a Queens auto body shop at gunpoint Saturday afternoon, police said.

The men walked into Ozone Auto Body around 1:15 p.m. and forced the owner and four employees to the floor at gunpoint, an NYPD spokesperson said. Both men had silver guns.

Once the victims were on the floor, the gunmen stole about $2,800, police said. Most of the money they took was from the company, but some of it was personal property of the victims. The men also took IDs and credit cards. They did not take any cell phones or jewelry.

The men fled the location on foot heading eastbound on Rockaway Boulevard and then southbound on 126 Street, police said. They got into a white SUV, which police believe was a Dodge Nitro, and then drove off.

Police have asked for help identifying the two men. They described the first robber as a man in his 30s. He’s about 5 feet 10 inches tall and was last seen wearing sunglasses, a black hooded sweatshirt a black jacket, blue jeans and black sneakers.

The second man was also in his 30s and about 5 feet 10 inches tall, police said. He was last seen wearing sunglasses, a red hooded sweatshirt, a black jacket, black pants and black and white sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).