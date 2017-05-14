Severe thunderstorm warning issued for NYC, parts of LI and NJ

NEW YORK – A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued ahead of quickly passing storm with powerful winds expected to hit New York City and parts of Long Island and New Jersey.

The National Weather Service said the warning is for all five boroughs, Nassau and Westchester counties in New York. Hudson, Union, Essex and Bergen counties will also be affected. The alert ends at 5:45 p.m.

Wind gusts will reach up to 60 miles per hour and could damage roofs, siding and trees.

For your protection, National Weather Service advises to move indoors during the storm.