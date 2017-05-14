BASEBALL’S BACK ON PIX11: CHECK OUT THE FULL LINEUP FOR THE METS AND YANKEES

Queens school turns away immigration agent looking for 4th grade student

Posted 10:19 AM, May 14, 2017, by , Updated at 10:20AM, May 14, 2017

A New York City spokesman said an immigrations agent showed up at a Queens school asking questions about a student. (CNN and Google)

MASPETH, Queens — An immigration agent without a warrant tried to search a Queens elementary school for a student, a spokesperson for the mayor’s office said Saturday.

The immigration agent showed up at P.S. 58 on Thursday asking about a student in 4th grade, Mayoral spokesman Eric Phillips said. The school turned him away.

State law entitles students ages 5 to 21 to a free public education, regardless of immigration status.

“All students, regardless of immigration status, deserve a great education in public schools,” New York City’s Schools Chancellor Carmen Fariña previously said.

Officials from the state in February advised schools to call the superintendent and school attorney if faced with an immigration agent.

“All students, regardless of status, welcome in @NYCSchools,” the Office for Immigrant Affairs tweeted. “Fed imm enforcement is not.”

