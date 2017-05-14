Queens cops rescue duckling that fell down storm drain; reunite baby with family

QUEENS —Police officers in Queens rushed into action to help a duckling in need.

The baby duck had fallen down a storm drain, police said. Officers Schintzer, Campanelli and Vlaovich lifted the grate on the drain to reach the duckling.

One officer pulled on a pair of gloves and reached down into the drain to rescue the duckling.

The rescue mission was successful and the duckling was reunited with family members.

“All’s well that ends well,” the Commanding Officer of the 109th Precinct tweeted.

This is not the first time the NYPD has stepped in to save the life of a duck. Officers in March tracked down a duck on the northbound L train tracks.

They rescued removed the duck safely from the tracks and released it at Highland Park near the reservoir.

“Ducked our cops at Jefferson St, nearly roasted by the L train, apprehension went swimmingly, we’ll add the return trip to his bill,” Transit Chief Jospeh Fox said