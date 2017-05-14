NJ police officer on his way to work killed in multi-vehicle collision

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ — A police officer on his way to work was killed in a multi-vehicle car crash late Saturday night, officials said.

Sergeant Mark Zeitounian, 44, was killed when four vehicles collided around 11:10 p.m., police said. Five others were treated for minor injuries.

Zeitounian had worked for the Union City Police Department since 1999 after graduating from the Bergen County Police Academy. He served his whole career in the Union City Patrol Division.

Sergeant Zeitounian also worked as a training officer for newly hired officers in the department, according to a Facebook post. He was known as a knowledgeable police officer who could be counted on to get the job done.

He is survived by his wife Debbie and his son Jason.

“From the moment that Mark was hired in 1999 until last night, we were always by his side,” the Union City Police Department wrote on Facebook. “We will always be by your side.”