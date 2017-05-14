MTA offers ‘Baby On Board’ buttons, hopes it will help pregnant women get seats

NEW YORK — In case you miss a woman’s rounded, pregnant stomach or an elderly person’s cane, the MTA has come up with a way to remind riders that courtesy counts.

The MTA plans to distribute ‘Baby on Board’ and ‘Please offer me a seat’ buttons to pregnant women, seniors and people with disabilities until Labor Day. They hope the buttons will encourage customers to offer subway seats to others.

“Pregnant riders, seniors and those with disabilities often need seats more than others but their condition may not always be visible,” said MTA Interim Executive Director Ronnie Hakim. “We hope this campaign will help their fellow riders to be more willing to offer them a seat without having to ask a personal question first.

The London Tube has had a similar program since 2005. About 130,000 badges are distributed every year.

New Yorkers in need of a courtesy button can request one online. It will be mailed in approximately three weeks.