PASSAIC, N.J. –– A man was killed after a tree branch fell on him during a thunderstorm, police said Sunday.

Passaic Police Lt. Jon Schaer said a lighting bolt hit a tree in the yard at 375 Paulinson Ave.just before 5 p.m. when a limb fell on a man and killed him.

Five others were also hurt and taken to a hospital due to the fallen branch, according to Schaer.

National Weather Service says wind gusts reached up to 60 miles per hour during the quick-passing flash storms.