More than 100 firefighters battle fire at historic LES synagogue

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan –– Dozens of firefighters are battling a fire at a historic synagogue in lower Manhattan Sunday evening, FDNY said.

The blaze began at Congregation Beth Hamedrash on 60 Norfolk St. in the Lower East Side around 7 p.m. It quickly grew to a 3-alarm fire inside the abandoned building, according to the FDNY.

Fire officials say no one was hurt in the fire.

The Gothic building was built in 1850 and served as the house of worship for the Beth Hamedrash Hagodol, an Orthodox Jewish congregation, through most of its history its until 2007, when the synagogue closed.

