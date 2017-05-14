Bar employee punches, slashes customer in neck

WESTBURY, NY — A bar employee in Westbury allegedly punched and slashed a customer Saturday night.

Robert Skinner, 45, apparently argued with a 53-year-old customer around 10:15 p.m., police said. The two men went outside the the back of His and Hers. It was not immediately clear what the two men argued about before the fight turned physical.

Once outside, Skinner allegedly punched the victim and slashed him in the neck, police said. Officers arrested Skinner at the bar.

Skinner was charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon, Nassau County Police said. He also had an open warrant from 2012. His arraignment is scheduled for Sunday at First District Court in Hempstead.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said. He suffered a small laceration to the neck. No identifying information is available.