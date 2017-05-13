Mother’s Day weekend nor’easter: How much will it rain?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK –– Don't make outdoor plans, Mother's Day weekend is going to be a soaker.

A nor'easter moving across the tri-state area will increase in intensity through Saturday afternoon, and calm down during the evening hours, producing between 2 to 3 inches of rain and strong winds, forecasts show.

Torrential downpours will move across during the evening hours and flash flooding may occur as a result. The rain should then taper off late at night however a few isolated showers may linger through Mother’s Day.

Easterly winds will also become a factor as the storms intensifies by Saturday afternoon. Winds will steadily increase with gusts to 30 mph which will add insult to injury. The onshore flow off the ocean along with a nearly astronomical full moon will bring the risk of minor flooding during the high tide cycle of Saturday night.

The rain should taper off late Saturday night with rainfall amounts of 2-3 inches possible.

While the heavy rain moves off shore, the actual storm itself will be slow to leave. A passing shower will still be possible through the afternoon of Mother’s Day and the winds will continue to gust to over 25 mph.

The good news is that the bulk of the day will be dry with partly sunny skies and temperatures recovering back into the 60s.