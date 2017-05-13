Fashion designer Carolina Herrera’s nephew killed in Caracas

CARACAS, Venezuela — A nephew of fashion designer Carolina Herrera has been found dead inside a truck on a road near Venezuela’s capital.

The public prosecutor’s office said in a statement Friday that the body of 34-year-old businessmen Reinaldo Jose Herrera was found the night before near Caracas. His business partner, 31-year-old Fabrizio Mendoza, was found dead in the same place. The cause of the two men’s death was unclear.

According to Venezuelan media reports, the men were kidnapped and held for ransom. As in the case of Reinaldo Jose Herrera, his family paid the kidnappers but the victims couldn’t be saved.

Opposition leader Roland Carreno told The Associated Press that Herrera was the nephew of the Venezuelan-American designer. Carolina Herrera’s company did not immediately comment.

Venezuela has among the highest murder rates in the world.