3 men rob victim of $10K at gunpoint inside Grand Hyatt hotel room: police

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — Police are looking for three men accused of robbing a victim of $10,000 at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in midtown earlier this month.

It happened around 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 5 inside of a room at the Grand Hyatt on East 42nd Street.

Police say a 30-year-old male victim was inside the room with two individuals purchasing gift cards at a discounted rate. While inside of the room, one of the individuals allowed a third individual to enter the room who then displayed a firearm and demanded property from the victim.

The three men then robbed approximately $10,000 in cash from the victim before fleeing.

No injuries were reported.

The three individuals are men in their 20s, one of which was last seen wearing a light brown hooded sweater, black jeans, sneakers and a hat. Another man was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black running pants with a gray stripe on the side and white sneakers. The third man was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, black jeans with black and white sneakers.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.