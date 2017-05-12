Teenage girl, with 4-year-old cousins nearby, sexually assaulted by man inside elevator: NYPD

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CONCOURSE, the Bronx –– A man sexually assaulted teenage girl who was with her two 4-year-old cousins inside an elevator, police said Thursday.

The victim, 17, and her two cousins were followed by a man into an elevator inside a residential building near Grand Concourse and East 163rd Street on April 30, cops say. When inside the elevator, the man stood behind the teen to expose himself, masturbate and ejaculate on the rear of her pants, according to police. He then exited the elevator to an unknown floor.

There were no reported injuries during the encounter.

Cops say the man was about 25 years old, last seen wearing an Orlando Magic baseball hat and white sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visitingwww.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).