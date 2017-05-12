LIRR service disrupted after man falls on tracks at Penn Station

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — A man fall on the tracks at Penn Station Friday afternoon causing many Long Island Railroad delays and cancellations.

Officials say the man possibly had a seizure, fell from the platform and onto the tracks where he hit the third rail just before 4 p.m.

He was transported to the hospital with burns and is listed in stable condition.

Several trains were delayed or canceled due to the incident.

The 4:49PM train from Penn due Port Jefferson at 6:36PM is operating 15 minutes late due to an earlier equipment problem in Jamaica.

The 5:12PM train from Hunterspoint Ave. due Port Jefferson at 7:00PM is operating 15 minutes late due to congestion caused by an earlier train with equipment trouble.

The 5:46PM train from Penn due Huntington at 6:51PM is operating 12 minutes late due to congestion caused by an earlier train with equipment trouble.

