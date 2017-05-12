Bronx woman held captive by taxi driver for sex in terrifying ride to Connecticut, cops say

THE BRONX –– Police said on Thursday a taxi driver offered a woman a ride to her Bronx home, but instead drove her to Connecticut and wouldn’t let her out of the cab until she had sex with him.

The victim, 27, believed Mohammad Khalek, 47, was taking her home on April 6 until her surroundings began to look unfamiliar. The suspect, who was known to the victim through her Bengali community, insisted he was taking a shortcut and told her she didn’t recognize the route because she was “new” to the neighborhood, according to police.

They arrived in Norwalk, Connecticut, where Khalek allegedly demanded sex from the woman. When he exited his cab to open the backseat door, she escaped.

Police say the victim was able to call 911, but was unaware of her location. She was able to hitch ride to a local CVS and arrive home safely.

The victim’s husband was able to identify Khalek as the suspect, police said, after he remembered a recent Daily News article about him. The city judge sanctioned Khlaek for showing a porn video to another woman in an attempt to get into his cab, according to the report. Last month’s incident is just the latest in a string of complaints that include threats, service refusals, harassment and abuse.

Khlaek was arrested Thursday and charged with unlawful imprisonment, police said.