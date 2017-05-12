2 men stab each other, 1 fatally, during dispute at Harlem mental health facility

HARLEM — One man is dead after two men stabbed each other during a fight at a mental health facility in Harlem Friday morning, police say.

It happened around 7:15 a.m. at 149 W. 132 St.

Police responded to find a 44-year-old man with multiple stab wounds to his torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 39-year-old man was found with a stab wound to his neck. He was transported to Harlem Hospital in critical condition.

Police sources say the stabbing stemmed from an argument and the two men stabbed each other.

There are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

The identity of the deceased is pending proper family notification.