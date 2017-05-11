Woman groped, nearly raped by stalker in Brooklyn: NYPD

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENSONHURST, Brooklyn –– Police say a woman was groped in a subway train and nearly raped by man who stalked her when she left the station.

The victim, 39, was approached by a man while aboard a southbound N train on May 5, around 5 a.m., cops say. He tried to start a conversation with her and during the train ride, he allegedly touched her breasts, according to police. But the nightmare commute didn't end there.

She left the train at the Bay Parkway stop and exited the station in order to escape from the groper, but he followed her out. A short distance away later, near 6409 Bay Parkway, he caught up to her and placed his arms around, trying to drag her down, police said. The victim struggled against the man and fell to the ground during the tussle. He climbed on top of her, pinned her arms and attempted to rape her, but the woman yelled out for help, scaring away her attacker, according to cops. The man ran away on Bay Parkway.

Cops say the man appears to be in his early 20s, about 5 feet 6 inches, between 150 to 175 pounds. He was last seen with a backpack, sweater, a white T-shirt and blue jeans.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).