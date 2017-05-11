White House to launch commission to investigate alleged voter fraud and suppression

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order on Thursday launching a commission to review alleged voter fraud and voter suppression in the U.S. election system. That’s according to three White House officials on Thursday.

One official says Vice President Mike Pence and Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach will lead the commission, which will look at allegations of improper voting and fraudulent voter registration in states and nationally.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss details ahead of a formal announcement.

Trump has alleged, without evidence, that 3 to 5 million people voted illegally in his 2016 campaign against Democrat Hillary Clinton.

The official says the panel will include Republicans and Democrats and include current and former state election officials.

The news comes during a tumultuous week of news surrounding the White House.

On Tuesday, Trump unexpectedly fired FBI Director James Comey, effectively putting the future of an investigation into possible connections between the Trump campaign and Russia into question.

