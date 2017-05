Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW JERSEY — A vehicle fire prompted a response from fire crews and the temporary closure of the New Jersey Turnpike's Newark Bay Extension during the Thursday morning commute, AIR11 video shows.

AIR11 captured footage of the blaze shooting plumes of black smoke into the air and causing a full closure of westbound lanes as of 6:10 a.m.

Multiple fire crews were on scene, and the fire was out in minutes.

One lane reopened within 10 minutes, but traffic remained backed up.