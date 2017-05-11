Transit trouble slows riders around New York and New Jersey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's a tough time to be on the train.

The age of several systems are presenting problems for Amtrak and the state of New York.

On Thursday, Amtrak officials appeared before a committee of the New York State Assembly. Amtrak owns and is responsible for maintaining Penn Station.

A major project is set to begin in July. Amtrak plans to improve communications with riders. Currently, there are daily speed restrictions as crews make some repairs.

When other problems occur, it snarls commutes for the Long Island Rail Road, New Jersey Transit and Amtrak.

Riders are voicing their frustration.

Riders Alliance, an group of riders and transit advocates, are calling on Governor Cuomo to develop an action plan to address current delays and short-term problems.

They held a rally outside the Governor's office in Midtown.

"We agree with riders that delays are unacceptable and we share in their outrage which is why Governor Cuomo secured record and unprecedented investment in the the MTA that will fix problems that have persisted for generations," said Governor Cuomo's Press secretary Dani Lever.

"Advocates advocate, and we'll leave the performance art to them. We're focused on real solutions."