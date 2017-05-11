The Bindlestiff Family Cirkus is a family affair on the lower east side; check it out:

The Bindlestiff Family Cirkus is a family affair on the lower east side of Manhattan. This back to basics production mixes aerial performance, contortion, juggling, clowning, comedy, live original music, and more in a show that will leave audiences both amazed and amused.
