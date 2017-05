Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Sheree Whitfield sat down with PIX11's Oji to discuss why she returned to the Bravo TV's hit series, and to talk about her debut novel, "Wives, Fiancees, and Side-Chicks of Hotlanta."

"Wives, Fiancee, and Side-Chicks of Hotlanta" is available now in bookstores and online.