Second man arrested in grisly beating of Bronx street vendor

MELROSE, The Bronx —A second person is under arrest in the group beating in the Bronx that left a vendor with a fractured skull.

The suspect, 18, was arrested Thursday in Pennsylvania, police sources say.

His name has not been released at this time.

He is in custody awaiting charges.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police said five men approached the 53-year-old vendor on May 4 near E. 149th Street and Third Avenue in the Melrose section of the borough and pummeled him. The disturbing incident was captured on cellphone video.

The victim, Souleymane Porgo, was rushed to the hospital with a fractured skull and bleeding from the brain.

Police made their first arrest Tuesday when William Burgess, 21, surrendered himself. He was charged with gang assault.

A GoFundMe was set up to help raise money for the husband and father of two. As of Thursday afternoon, 745 people donated nearly $28,000.

Three men remain at large in the assault.

Anyone with information in the case is urged to call NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).