Police seeking 2 alleged cellphone snatchers in midtown

NEW YORK – Police are searching for two men accused of snatching people's cellphones while they waited for their trains.

The first incident happened Feb. 28 at 11:30 p.m. at the 42nd Street and Lexington Avenue platform. A 40-year old woman was waiting for her train when two unidentified men came from behind her, grabbed her cellphone before fleeing the scene.

The second incident occurred April 30, at 6:10 p.m. at the 42nd Street and Seventh Avenue platform. A 37-year-old woman was waiting for her train when the alleged two men snatched her cellphone and ran away with the device.

The first man was described as being 18 years old, 6-feet-tall, 140 pounds.

The second man was described as also being 18 years old and weighing 170 pounds.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting the tip to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.