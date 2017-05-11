Mummified human remains found inside trailer in NY woods

MIDDLETOWN, N.Y. — Authorities say they’re investigating the death of a person whose mummified remains were found in a trailer parked in a wooded area of an upstate New York city.

Police in the Orange County city of Middletown say Wednesday that the discovery of the remains was reported Tuesday. Officials say the remains were in a trailer parked off Dolson Avenue.

Police say while the cause of death isn’t known, foul play isn’t suspected.

An autopsy was conducted Wednesday morning. Police say the person was a male whose age and race hasn’t been determined. He was clothed when he died.