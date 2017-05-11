Marissa shows off her mom’s French Toast recipe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you're looking to give mom more than flowers for Mother's day, why not spend some time together creating memories. Lyss Stern, author and CEO of Diva Moms, has 10 'fabuLyss' experiences you can share with your mother. Check them out:

1.) Broadway tickets: Check out "Hello Dolly" or "War Paint"

2.) Exercise - Take Mom to Rumble, the new boxing fitness studio

3.) Movies - Take mom to see a new movie at the IPic theater (sit back recline) and have a DeLysscious dinner and a cocktail or two.

IPIC THEATER LOCATIONS Manhattan, 11 Fulton Street Dobbs Ferry/Westchester Fort Lee, New Jersey



4.) Take your mom to Dream Dry for a FabULyss blow out

5.) Take mom to Blushington for a FabULyss mommy makover with makeup from the best brands

6.) Take mom to the Craft Studio so the both of you can make something fabULyss and have a great time bonding and getting creative

7.) Take mom to Carolines and or Dangerfields to see a comedy show (who can't use a lil comedy in their lives)

8.) Take mom to Normas for the best brunch in NYC and splurge on the decadent pancakes

9.) Take mom for a cooking class at http://www.internationalculinarycenter.com

10.) Take mom http://www.flowerschool101.com for the day and let her learn how to design floral arrangements