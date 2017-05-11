Man accused of sexually assaulting, punching tourist in Harlem is arrested: source

HARLEM, Manhattan — A man accused of repeatedly punching a tourist, knocking out several of her teeth, and sexually assaulting the woman on a Harlem street has been apprehended, sources said Thursday.

Keon Robinson, 28, was identified by police earlier this week as the suspect in last Thursday’s assault.

He was arrested one week after the assault in Schenectady, which is about 20 miles northwest of Albany, according to a source. Additional details on how he was located were not immediately available.

A German tourist, 31, was lost while trying to locate her Airbnb around 3 a.m. near West 146 Street and Seventh Avenue when police say she was attacked.

Surveillance video captured part of the assault, in which a man is seen grabbing a woman’s her purse, then punching her repeatedly.

He then pulled down her underwear, took off her dress, and sexually assaulted her, police said.

The victim lost several teeth as a result of the attack, and was unable to immediately speak to investigators due to the severity of her injuries, police said.