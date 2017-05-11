Jodi Guber Brufsky turned self doubt into athleisure company that promotes self love

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDTOWN, Manhattan- “I really wanted to build a brand that embodied body positivity and self love, really loving yourself as you are today!" It's a simple, straightforward mission Jodi Guber Brufsky pushes with a passion. “I hear nine and ten year olds talking about losing weight and it breaks my heart,” she said.

She’s the co-founder of Beyond Yoga, an athleisure brand that sells clothing for women of all shapes and sizes. “There’s definitely companies that have similar products but I think it’s more about what we are about," she explained. "We've never photoshopped our models and it’s really important to us that we look at it all different body types."

This purpose stems from a childhood struggle, growing up in the hollywood spotlight as the daughter of famed movie producer, Peter Guber. “Hollywood is a sea of skinny and when you’re a size 4, a size 8, 12 or 10, how do you fit in?” she remembered. “I spent a lot of time learning how do I flatter my body regardless of my size." Something Jodi doesn’t want other women to do. So she’s spent her career trying to redefine what society views as beautiful.

“I was the West Coast editor of Mode magazine, which is a plus-size magazine and nobody was interested," she told PIX11 anchor Tamsen Fadal. But then in 2005 she teamed up with Michelle Wahler to launch Beyond Yoga. “My business partner is an extra small so it’s a really amazing balance because we really look at the collection and decide is there something for everybody here."

But her efforts go further, hoping to help children and teens through her involvement with the nonprofit, I Am That Girl. "[it's] a charitable organization that inspires girls to turn self doubt into self love by creating a safe space for these girls to come together and talk like a modern day sorority," she described. A sisterhood of self-acceptance that couldn’t come at a better time.