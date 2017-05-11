Cellino sues Barnes to dissolve iconic lawfirm

NEW YORK — They’re part of New York and other cities where they advertise heavily with a jingle that’s widely recognized, but this week the future of iconic lawfirm Cellino & Barnes is in question.

Documents filed on Wednesday in New York Supreme Court show Ross M. Cellino Jr. is suing his longtime partner Stephen E. Barnes to dissolve the company, according to court records obtained by WGRZ.

The legal filing comes almost six decades after the personal injury firm was founded by Ross Cellino Sr.

The current heads of the company are well-known in New York and California, where they appear in billboards and TV commercials featuring their catchy “Call 8” jingle advertising their phone number — 800-888-8888 — across several channels, including PIX11.

It’s unclear why Cellino is suing Barnes. WGRZ reports that a judge has sealed most of the documents pertaining to the case. Barnes is set to appear in court on May 19 to argue against the dissolution of the company, WGRZ reports.

Cellino & Barnes is one of the largest personal injury firms in the nation, according to its website. It has offices throughout New York City, Long Island, Buffalo and in California. The legal duo claims to have won more than $2 billion in settlements and verdicts since its founding in 1958.

The company did not immediately return PIX11’s request for a comment.