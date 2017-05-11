Bronx father stuck home for months amid broken wheelchair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE BRONX, N.Y. — A Bronx mother says her son's broken wheelchair is making him a prisoner in his own home.

Salvadora Pena says her son George Aponte's wheelchair has been broken for four months.

Aponte was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis 17 years ago.

A father of two daughters, Aponte says he's learned to stay strong but these days it's hard.

"I'm a prisoner," said Aponte. " I thought my chair was going to be fixed. It wasn't fixed for months. I feel so bad."

Aponte says his chair mysteriously turns off, leaving him stranded sometimes in the street.

PIX11 News called Medstar and was notified that they were immediately stepping in to fix Aponte's chair.