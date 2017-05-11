50,000 Haitians who were once granted ‘Temporary Protected Status’ could be deported

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN — Over 50,000 Haitians will soon learn if the Trump administration will renew the “Temporary Protected Status” that allowed them to live in the United States.

After the Haitian earthquake in 2010, President Barack Obama extended the protective immigration status to Haitians living in the U.S. and he renewed it in 2016 after Hurricane Matthew battered the Caribbean nation.

It is unclear if President Trump will extend the program after it’s July expiration.

“It’s part of a broader concern of what’s happening in the immigration world just since in the era of Trump,” explained City Councilman Jumaane Williams of Brooklyn. His district has a large Haitian-American community.

“It’s a near panic situation,” said Ricot Dupuy, Station Manager of Radio Soleil.

The Trump administration is expected to announce a decision later this month.