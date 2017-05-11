2 planes clip each other on taxiway at LaGuardia Airport

EAST ELMHURST, Queens –– Authorities say two planes clipped each other at a taxiway at LaGuardia Airport Thursday morning, but no passengers were injured.

A Port Authority spokesperson says two airplanes’ wings made contact at the intersection of Taxiway B and Taxiway M around 8:30 a.m.

Both were inbound flights that just landed and were taxiing to gates when a Republic Air plane, operating for Delta, sustained damage to its rear stabilizer and West Jet aircraft suffered damage to its left wing, according to Port Authority.

A Delta spokesperson said the West Jet aircraft made contact with Delta connection aircraft operated by Republic.

West Jet has not returned a request for comment at this time.

“Our plane just hit by West Jet at LaGuardia,” a passenger said on Twitter. “Their wing clipped our tail.”

Our plane just hit by West Jet at LaGuardia. A hit a run. Their wing clipped our tail. We're stuck. Canadians! pic.twitter.com/HGvAXiblRv — Rob Lau (@RobLau165) May 11, 2017

This is a developing story; check back for updates and get the PIX11 News app to stay informed all day.