Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn – More than a dozen people were injured after a multi-vehicle crash involving a bus, sanitation truck and car Thursday morning, FDNY said.

It happened on Avenue D and East 40th Street in East Flatbush.

FDNY says 15 people were hurt, but only 2 of the victims had serious injuries. None of the injuries are considered life-threatening.

This is a developing story; check back for updates and get the PIX11 News app to stay informed all day.