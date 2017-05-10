Signal problem snarling trains out of NY Penn Station during rush hour

NEW YORK — Several Long Island Rail Road trains are canceled Wednesday due to signal problems that hit just as rush hour was about to get underway, the transit authority said.

The signal problem, originating in one of the East River tunnels, is affecting trains on the Long Beach, Port Jefferson and Port Washington branches, LIRR said.

It appears the problems started in time to first affect the 3:43 p.m. train from Penn Station due to Huntington at 4:49 p.m.

To see a full list of the canceled trains, click here.

Eastbound service out of Penn Station to Babylon, Port Jefferson, Port Washington and Ronkonkoma branches is limited, and all westbound service as been suspended, as of 4:50 p.m., according to the MTA.

Commuters traveling to Hempstead, Long Beach, Far Rockaway and West Hempstead are advised to take the subway to Atlantic Terminal and pick up the LIRR there. Westbound riders can transfer at Jamaica for service to Atlantic Terminal or take the No. 2 or 3 trains into Penn Station.

NYC Transit is cross-honoring LIRR tickets at Jamaica, Kew Gardens, Forest Hills, Atlantic Terminal, 34th Street and Woodside.