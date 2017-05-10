Police use CPR to save three cats, two dogs from North Merrick house fire

NORTH MERRICK, N.Y. — Police, firefighters, and a courageous neighbor helped to rescue three cats and two dogs from a fire that occurred Wednesday morning.

At 9:46 a.m. Wednesday morning, officials responded to a call about a house fully engulfed in flames at 1228 Powell Ave.

The homeowners Dante and Lisa Cosentino realized that their house was on fire when they walked into their kitchen to make breakfast. They were able to escape, but their many pets were still trapped inside.

Chris Fasano, the fire department’s second assistant chief said when the firefighters arrived at the house the kitchen was completely on fire, but the firefighters were able find the unconscious cats in a bedroom and get them to safety.

The police officers then performed CPR on the unconscious cats, even though they had admittedly never performed CPR on a cat before.

Remarkably the CPR and oxygen revived the cats, who are now safe and alive thanks to the quick-thinking of the officers.

Dante, who was extremely thankful for the respondents, said “children shouldn’t look up to Batman, Superman, all those superheroes with capes on. The real heroes are the police department, and the fire department.”

Dante went on to say, “they’re the heroes, their capes are the badges that they wear.”

The courageous officers said they were just “happy we got the animals back to their owners.”