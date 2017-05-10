Officials warn parents of meningitis case in Bellmore’s JFK High School

BELLMORE, N.Y. — School officials are warning parents of students who attend John F. Kennedy High School after the Nassau County Department of Health reported a case of meningitis at the school.

JFK High School principle Lorraine Poppe sent a letter to parents Tuesday afternoon notifying them of the meningitis case, and reminding them of the deadly disease’s symptoms.

The New York State Department of Health states that symptoms can appear three days after a person is infected and can include a high fever, headache, stiff neck, nausea, and vomiting.

If caught early the disease can be treated with antibiotics, but if left untreated it could lead to hearing loss, brain damage, limb amputations, and even death.

No information is known about the infected student, other than that they attend JFK High School and the Nassau BOCES Joseph M. Barry Career & Technical Education Center, but Pope reminded parents that casual contact in a normal classroom setting shouldn’t cause concern of infection.

The Nassau County Department of Health was able to identify and notify students who were in close contact with the infected student, since the disease can only be transmitted through sharing food, drink, eating utensils, smoking, or any contact with saliva, but Poppe stressed that “individuals who feel they have symptoms suggestive of the disease should contact their physician immediately.”