NYCHA’s ‘forgotten’ Upper West Side brownstones in desperate need of repairs

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan — Residents of the Upper West Side NYCHA's brownstones say their apartments are in desperate need of repairs.

Cynthia Tibbs is the resident leader of a group of families living in the brownstones that seem to be forgotten.

"We are the forgotten brownstones of NYCHA. We are 36 buildings between 89th and 93rd streets," said Tibbs. "We are the last to receive services."

Robert Malone has lived at 40 W. 91st St since 2010.

"They keep telling me repairs are going to be done and nothing is done," said Malone.

The windows in his bedroom are kept together by duct tape. There's a gaping hole exposing gas pipes in his bedroom.

"I'm afraid to stand in my kitchen. I'm nervous," said Malone.

A NYCHA spokesperson tells PIX11:

"These conditions are unacceptable. We can and will do more to ensure every NYCHA family has a well maintained home. Staff is working with both residents and will make the repairs in their apartments as soon as possible.”

