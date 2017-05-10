New Jersey mother accused of posting sexually explicit photos of daughter, 9, online

PATERSON, N.J. — A Paterson woman has been arrested for allegedly taking sexually explicit photos of her young daughter and posting them online, police say.

An investigation revealed that 29-year-old Crystal Quiroz, of Paterson, New Jersey, would take the explicit pictures of her 9-year-old daughter and distribute them over multiple internet platforms.

Quiroz is charged with first degree endangering the welfare of a child, 5 counts of second degree endangering the welfare of a child and third degree endangering the welfare of a child.