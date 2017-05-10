Mother’s Day bouquet bargains

Our salute to moms is in full bloom. Flowers are a top seller for Mother's Day. Here's how to create beautiful bouquets for a bargain. More info: https://alicestable.com/
Pricing:
General pricing for each of the flowers as well as good deals/overpricing for each:
Retail prices for each flower in bunches of 10
Peonies - $70 per bunch
Ruscus - $5 per bunch
Hydrangea - $45 per bunch
Tulips - $15 per bunch
Hypericum berry - $8 per bunch
Grocery stores typically have great prices for flowers it's just important to make sure they are fresh. Make sure to ask the florist how fresh the flowers are.
Tips for checking for freshness:
Check for brown spots!
For peonies, make sure they are blown open
Make sure each flower has a strong stem
How to make the flowers last until Mother's Day:
Use your plant food!
There is an old wives tale about adding sugar to extend the flower's life which is an ingredient of plant food (which is sugar and preservatives) but in order to make flowers last optimal length you would need to have it be the right balance. Unless you are a chemist it's best to stick with plant food :)
Cut flowers at 45 degree angle
Use room temperature water
Store in a cold dark room
Don't place near windows or vent
Greening the base:
This refers to the greenery that helps build the structure of your arrangement. We will be using Ruscus for today's arrangement as well as adding in texture to the arrangement, here are some other options to use as a base and as textural elements: Hedgerow and wax flowers, Seeded Eucalyptus, Variegated Pittosporum. Greenery acts as the skeleton to your arrangement. It's sturdy and easily holds up your flowers, giving them a strong base. This is a great trick to avoid the flower flops!