Mother’s Day bouquet bargains

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Our salute to moms is in full bloom. Flowers are a top seller for Mother's Day. Here's how to create beautiful bouquets for a bargain. More info: https://alicestable.com/

Pricing:

General pricing for each of the flowers as well as good deals/overpricing for each:

Retail prices for each flower in bunches of 10

Peonies - $70 per bunch

Ruscus - $5 per bunch

Hydrangea - $45 per bunch

Tulips - $15 per bunch

Hypericum berry - $8 per bunch

Grocery stores typically have great prices for flowers it's just important to make sure they are fresh. Make sure to ask the florist how fresh the flowers are.

Tips for checking for freshness:

Check for brown spots!

For peonies, make sure they are blown open

Make sure each flower has a strong stem

How to make the flowers last until Mother's Day:

Use your plant food!

There is an old wives tale about adding sugar to extend the flower's life which is an ingredient of plant food (which is sugar and preservatives) but in order to make flowers last optimal length you would need to have it be the right balance. Unless you are a chemist it's best to stick with plant food :)

Cut flowers at 45 degree angle

Use room temperature water

Store in a cold dark room

Don't place near windows or vent

Greening the base:

This refers to the greenery that helps build the structure of your arrangement. We will be using Ruscus for today's arrangement as well as adding in texture to the arrangement, here are some other options to use as a base and as textural elements: Hedgerow and wax flowers, Seeded Eucalyptus, Variegated Pittosporum. Greenery acts as the skeleton to your arrangement. It's sturdy and easily holds up your flowers, giving them a strong base. This is a great trick to avoid the flower flops!